Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is currently available in phase of beta for those who have preordered, but Fatshark would like to specify that all saves and progress made during this period may still be carried over to the final game.

It was a feature previously stated by the developers, who however wanted to confirm through a tweet from the official account: “Some may forget the promises of progress, but not us”, reads the message, which obviously takes up the style a bit and the game’s tone, “progress will carry over from beta to full.”

Considering that the beta phase is expected to last only two weeks but has already achieved considerable success, with a fair amount of players already active, this feature will certainly be greatly appreciated by users. On the other hand, according to data reported by the Steam Database, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide has already reached a peak user base of nearly 80,000 players simultaneously online, which is a truly remarkable figure if you consider that the game has not yet been officially released.

At this point, all those who are already engaged in the beta version of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide can rest assured: all progress made in this phase can be resumed once the game is launched in its final version, i.e. on November 30, 2022making it extremely smooth to switch from one version to another.

We recently saw a new trailer from the PC Gaming Show for the game in question, which will launch directly within the PC catalog Game Passalso waiting for the Xbox version.