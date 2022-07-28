Warhammer 40,000: Darktide was postponed on PC and Xbox: Fatshark announced that the new exit date of the game is set for November 30 on the Windows platform and “soon after” on the Xbox Series X | S.

Last March, the development team set the release date for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide at September 13, but it is clear that the timing has proved too tight to guarantee the quality that the authors of the cooperative action are aiming for.

“Postponing a game is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions a developer has to make and no one is happy to do it,” Fatshark wrote in a message to fans. “However, we hope this testifies to our commitment to take the time and do whatever it takes to give you the best possible experience.”

“While we’ve been delighted with the feedback we’ve gathered for Darktide so far, we need more time to improve stability and performance, as well as consolidate some key mechanics. Each of these aspects is critical to delivering the best possible game to you.”

Fatshask also announced that it will hold a series of technical tests near launch to carry out the final checks before the debut of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide. Users who wish to register can do so by visiting this site.