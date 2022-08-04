After a postponement in 2021, Warhammer 40K: Darktide it was supposed to come out on September 13th. However, it appears that Fatshark need a little more time to further refine the game. For this reason, the team has slightly postponed the game to November 30th.

In Warhammer 40K: Darktide, players will need to combine both FPS and melee skills as they approach visceral confrontations between the Imperium and Chaos factions.

Built on the legacy of Vermintide 2’s melee combat, Darktide introduces deep, balanced gameplay. Players will need to master the balance between ranged combat and hand-to-hand combat as they battle a variety of enemies.



The game will also allow players to choose their class and customize their skills and equipment. They will also be able to upgrade their equipment, customize their character’s appearance and prove their worth.

Source: DSOGaming.