But not ’til September. Rats!
Vermintide follow-up Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch on Tuesday 13th September.
The four-player co-op game builds on Vermintide 2’s melee combat with the addition of “deep and balanced gunplay”, developer FatShark has said.
You’ll need a mix of melee and ranged combat to fight off Darktide’s new menagerie of monsters, which you glimpse in the new trailer below:
Darktide was previously set to launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S back in 2021, though was then delayed to spring 2022. Today’s news marks a further hold-up.
