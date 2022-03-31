Vermintide follow-up Warhammer 40,000: Darktide will launch on Tuesday 13th September.

The four-player co-op game builds on Vermintide 2’s melee combat with the addition of “deep and balanced gunplay”, developer FatShark has said.

You’ll need a mix of melee and ranged combat to fight off Darktide’s new menagerie of monsters, which you glimpse in the new trailer below:

Darktide was previously set to launch for PC and Xbox Series X/S back in 2021, though was then delayed to spring 2022. Today’s news marks a further hold-up.