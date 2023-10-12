Digital Foundry confirmed in its analysis the glaring technical problems of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on Xbox Series: compared to the PC version the game runs at slightly too low resolutions, but this is not enough to guarantee a consistent frame rate.
These are aspects that we underlined in the review of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide for Xbox Series it took almost a year to optimize its cooperative action on console, and then make it debut in these conditions.
Specifically, performance mode on the Xbox Series resolution of just 864p, while the quality mode reaches 1368p, in both cases without any implementation of ray tracing and with anti-aliasing that proves problematic as soon as the game action stops, highlighting too many jaggies.
On Xbox Series S things are no better: the performance mode is completely absent, and for an all too clear reason: already at 30 fps the console has to settle for a resolution of approximately 720ptherefore by raising the frame rate the pixel count would have become really embarrassing even on a Full HD screen.
The feeling is that the development team has made a series of profoundly wrong choices in terms of optimization, not wanting to give up the quality of the assets but hitting their face against their very obvious weight for the processor and GPU, which is also reflected in the difficulty maintain the reference targets: the 30 fps are generally stable albeit with some errors, 60 fps suffers frequent drops.
The game is very good though
It’s really sad that Fatshark wasn’t able to create an Xbox version of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide worthy of expectations, given that the game itself remains very beautiful: undoubtedly one of the best Left 4 Dead-style cooperative action games currently available, characterized by an always fascinating setting and engaging and visceral combat.
Compared to the debut on PC, however, there have been clear improvements to the progression systemcompletely redesigned, which allows you to unlock talents located within three non-binding paths, mixing skills in order to build builds that are also very different from each other.
Warhammer 40,000: Darktide is available on Xbox Game Passand if you are a subscriber we suggest you in any case take a look at it, in the hope that these problems will be resolved with the next updates.
