Digital Foundry confirmed in its analysis the glaring technical problems of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide on Xbox Series: compared to the PC version the game runs at slightly too low resolutions, but this is not enough to guarantee a consistent frame rate.

These are aspects that we underlined in the review of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide for Xbox Series it took almost a year to optimize its cooperative action on console, and then make it debut in these conditions.

Specifically, performance mode on the Xbox Series resolution of just 864p, while the quality mode reaches 1368p, in both cases without any implementation of ray tracing and with anti-aliasing that proves problematic as soon as the game action stops, highlighting too many jaggies.

On Xbox Series S things are no better: the performance mode is completely absent, and for an all too clear reason: already at 30 fps the console has to settle for a resolution of approximately 720ptherefore by raising the frame rate the pixel count would have become really embarrassing even on a Full HD screen.

The feeling is that the development team has made a series of profoundly wrong choices in terms of optimization, not wanting to give up the quality of the assets but hitting their face against their very obvious weight for the processor and GPU, which is also reflected in the difficulty maintain the reference targets: the 30 fps are generally stable albeit with some errors, 60 fps suffers frequent drops.