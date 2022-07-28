Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – the promising co-op shooter/melee hybrid from Vermintide developer Fatshark – has been delayed again. It’s now due for a PC release on 30th November, with the Xbox Series X/S version arriving “shortly after”.

This will, of course, be the second delay for Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, which was announced at the tail-end of 2020 for release the following year. Unfortunately, its development – as with many recent games – was impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, and Fatshark ultimately made the decision to push its launch into 2022 in order to “focus on the level of quality on release, as well as invest in more systems to support Darktide for years to come.”

March finally brought the news fans had been waiting for, with Darktide receiving a 13th September release date on PC and Xbox Series X/S, but that’s now shifted again.

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide – Official Gameplay Trailer.

“Delaying a game is perhaps one of the most difficult decisions a developer faces and one we are not excited about making,” Fatshark wrote in a statement announcing Darktide’s latest release date changes. “Still, we hope this speaks to our commitment to taking the time necessary and doing whatever it takes to get you the best possible game.”

“While we have been humbled by the great feedback on the game so far,” it continued, “we also need more time to improve stability, performance, and to mature key systems. Each is critical to making sure we have the best possible experience for you, the players.”

Although a specific release date for the Xbox Series X/S version will come at a later time, Fatshark did confirm it’ll be running a series of technical tests and betas ahead of launch to “ensure we deliver the best version of the game” . Those interested in participating can sign up on the developer’s website.

“Thank you for all the excitement and appreciation you have shown us thus far,” the statement concluded. “It really does mean the world to us.”