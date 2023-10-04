Warhammer 40,000: Darktide And available starting today also on Xbox Series, downloadable at no additional cost by Xbox Game Pass subscribers. The release on PC took place last November.

Xbox users therefore had to wait almost a year to be able to get their hands on the latest cooperative experience from Fatshark, a team already author of the fun Warhammer: Vermintide 2 but this time grappling with an experience based on futuristic scenario by Games Workshop.

Against the backdrop of the hive city of Tertium, the game will put us in charge of four outcasts who fight for the Imperium and who are entrusted with the difficult mission of clearing the map of hostile, numerically overwhelming troops.