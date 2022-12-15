Warhammer 40,000: Darktide saw today the arrival of The Signalthe first downloadable content for Fatshark’s cooperative action, which the development team saw fit to present with a trailer. The package includes a new mission, but not all, and it’s free.

Received with positive votes by the international press, Warhammer 40,000: Darktide puts us in command of four outcasts who find themselves having to atone for their sins by working in the service of the Imperium on the hive planet of Tertium.

To get The Signal just download the new Darktide update. The included mission is set in the throneside district and our objective will be to reach the roof of the Archivum HL-19-24 to re-establish communications.

That’s not all: downloadable content introduces two new weaponsthe Indignatus Mk IVe Crusher and the Achlys Mk I Power Maul, new mechanics for the crafting system, new game conditions and the possibility to organize private sessions.

To find out more about Fatshark’s excellent cooperative action set in the universe created by Games Workshop, take a look at our review of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide.