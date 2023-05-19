Publisher Focus Entertainment and development studio Auroch Digital have released a new trailer of the first person shooter Warhammer 40,000: Boltgunsto anticipate the launch which will take place on May 23, 2023 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

The video, which you find below, shows seven minutes of gameplay, made up of fierce shootings and a boss fight. Let’s see it:

As you can see, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is a boomer shooter, i.e. a first person shooter that takes up the style of old school titles, both in terms of graphics and gameplay. So you shoot a lot in levels with an abstract design where the number of enemies is directly proportional to the amount of bullets that can be found in the maps.

For more information, read our Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun review, where we wrote:

Of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun we were only able to try three levels, but we definitely liked them. Ironically, a game that looks to the past like this is fresher than some modern titles, which in their constant desire to overdo it end up poisoning and wasting the player a lot of time. Here there seems to be no frills or waste of time: you shoot from start to finish, you run through the levels like crazy (figuratively) and let yourself go in the flow of the game, without thinking too much about graphics or other issues considered secondary, as demonstrated by the choice of style itself. We’ll see if the final version will confirm so many good impressions. We hope so, because there are still so many heretics to eliminate in the universe.