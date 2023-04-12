The new trailer Of Warhammer 40,000: Boltguns announces the exit date official game, which will be available on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch starting May 23rd.

A few days ago we tried the demo of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, finding the retro shooter developed by Auroch Digital furious and bloody, and no frills – a really interesting product.

The Games Workshop license, with its boundless and fascinating lore, is exploited by Warhammer 40,000: Traditional Boltgun, putting us in command of a Space Marine determined to purify as many heretics as possible in his crusade for the glory of the Imperium.

What changes compared to the other tie-ins is clearly the graphic style, which uses vintage solutions and an abundance of two-dimensional sprites to throw us into the middle of a spectacular battle, which obviously owes a lot to the great classics of the genre.