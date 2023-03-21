The universe of Warhammer 40,000 for many it will certainly need no introduction: the strategic board game with miniatures par excellence, in its “spatial” version, which has given rise to dozens and dozens of other products on various media, clearly including video games. Thanks to Aurora Digital and to the publisher Focus Entertainment in the last few hours we have had the opportunity to preview the new title taken from this world, that is Warhammer 40,000: Boltgunsa first-person shooter with a juicy 90s retro style, which brings to mind several titles of the same genre (first of all Doom).

Clearly it is a title that has the official license of Games Workshop, so expect some content fidelity. There demo that was provided to us for the test it had a relatively short duration, but which was able to put us to the test for about an hour and a half per run (we tested the game in the various difficulty levels present). In total we then went through the tutorial and 3 missions.

A suicide mission

In the title we will find ourselves playing the role of one Space Marine Veteranwho is sent along with a handful of his fellow soldiers to face a very dangerous mission: locate and recover a fragment of a mysterious energy. This powerful force seems to be a bigger problem than expected, but not in the eyes of our superiors, who sent us very few. Obviously it will all be very risky, because it will be teeming with rebel elements from Adeptus Mechanicus, Chaos Space Marines And Demons of Chaos. Of course, a mistake in the landing will cause all the soldiers sent on the mission to perish in the crash, except us. In our help we will have only the Servoskullwho will show us some things about the game, make some comments, and try to give us little hints.

We will take the first steps in the tutorial, learning to use the chainsword first, then the firearms that we will find. From now on the game becomes a real riot of blood, guts and bullets! The gameplay mirrors the classic frenetic style like that, and it does with a lightness which turns out strangely natural. It’s not a title with a command set too complicated to master, and the reduced recoil of the firearms makes it very fast and less tedious.

we will also be able to count on the power of explosions, with powerful grenades available, or perhaps by blowing up barrels on the game map. The gunplay it turns out then fulfillingbut mind you, well far from being realistic.

From what we’ve seen so far, the difficulty level is well balanced with the choice being made early on, and fits well with the spirit of the gameplay. Helping it all is the graphic style of Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun: pixel art used is undoubtedly fascinating (and at the same time a bit modern), and although some elements may appear less “detailed”, such as the sprites of some enemies that sometimes blend into the game environment, or some two-dimensional models that are not exactly in line with the rest of the elements, the glance is really not bad.

We can also anticipate that all this strengthens the speed of the game, which increases even more with a simple level design but intriguing in construction, and many objects available to heal us, defend us or reload our weapons. In short, it will be natural for you to run and create a real one carnage! Take advantage of the charge, the jumpand everything you have available, and you might even find several secret items hidden here and there in the levels, which could help you a lot in the mission.

Initial impression

We are only in the early stages of the game, and our brief test is obviously not suitable for judging the game, however we can say that one thing has succeeded very well: have fun, as well as the main purpose of every game, especially the more lively ones. The state so far looks good, e we can’t wait to see what Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun has to offer in its final version, scheduled for release during this 2023.

We remind you that the title, also thanks to its truly permissive specifications, will be available on all currently active platforms, therefore PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.