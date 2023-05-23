Warhammer 40,000: Boltguns and finally availableas the launch trailer. You can play this boomer shooter set in the world of Warhammer 40,000 on PC, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and PS5, spending €21.99.

The movie itself is a collection of sequences from gameplay. After the introduction, which shows a floppy in front of an old computer, the massacre begins. We are in fact talking about a title in which violence is very marked, characterized as it is by continuous shootings, the use of very powerful weapons and packs of enemies to be transformed into bloody pulp.

It should be noted that, while mimicking the style of mid-90s shooters, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun was developed using UnrealEnginetherefore a modern engine.

Load your Boltgun and dive into battle! Experience firsthand the perfect blend of classic Warhammer 40,000 fast-paced action and the sleek retro style of your favorite 90s shooters.

Play as a veteran Space Marine on a perilous mission that will take him across the galaxy to thwart the Chaos Space Marines and Chaos demons.

Embrace glorious boomer style and unleash your Space Marine arsenal in a blaze of explosions, sprites, pixels and gore. Run, jump and dash, traverse huge levels and shoot, slice and dismember the worst heretics the galaxy has ever known!

• Dive into a visceral combat experience featuring violently satisfying use of weapons, great mobility, and buckets of enemy blood to show off your skills.

• Dominate the battlefield with the unmatched firepower and heavy metal of the Space Marines’ devastating arsenal.

• Enjoy the ultimate homage to retro shooters: stylish graphics combined with the smooth gameplay of modern shooters!

Interestingly, Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun is currently fourth in the global ranking of best-selling games on Steam (excluding free-to-play). Third if we also remove the hardware, below The Outlast Trials and Starship Troopers: Extermination.