Warhammer 40,000: Boltgunsthe latest boomer shooter to hit the market, was inspired for several generations of DOOM extensionid Software’s series that canonized the first-person shooter genre.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun offers a gameplay classic in style, seasoned with an equally retro graphic aspect, despite being developed with the Unreal Engine and actually having many modern touches.

Talking about the sources of inspiration for Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun was Grant Stewartthe game’s lead designer, who made no secret of which games inspired him the most:

“Obviously for the gameplay we were inspired by DOOM and some mods like Brutal DOOM, but we were also very influenced by more modern things that hark back to shooters from the past. I know it’s various incarnations of DOOM, but DOOM 2016 and DOOM Eternal they were fundamental to us. We tried to take the best elements of modern titles, while staying true to the retro classics.”

Naturally, the sources of inspiration were also others, such as Quake, also by id Software, Unreal Tournament by Epic Games and titles such as Ultrakill and Blood: Fresh Supply.

