Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector comes out 15th July on PC, PlayStation and Xbox priced £ 30.99, publisher Slitherine has announced.

The PC version of the Blood Angels versus Tyranids turn-based strategy game was due out in May, with the console versions to follow in the summer. But Slitherine is now going for a joined-up launch across all platforms in July.

Battlesector is developed by Black Lab Games, maker of the well-received Battlestar Galactica Deadlock. It’s described as “battle-scale”, and based on gameplay it’s a scale bigger than leading turn-based strategy game XCOM, but smaller than the likes of Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon.

It looks like around 1000 points worth of units in the tabletop game, give or take 500, which means hero units should play a big part in the tide of battle.

Slitherine will use Twitch to livestream new gameplay starting 3.30pm UK time today, 11th May, if you want to check out more of the game.