There’s another Warhammer 40,000 game! This one’s turn-based strategy game Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector, due out May 2021 on PC. A console version for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One is due out in the summer.

It’s published by Slitherine (Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War, Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach and Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon), and is developed by Black Lab Games, maker of the well-received Battlestar Galactica Deadlock.

The teaser trailer is below (warning, the music is awful):

There’s a 20-mission single-player campaign that explores the aftermath of the Devastation of Baal, the assault upon the homeworld of the Blood Angels chapter of Space Marines by the largest Tyranid Hive Fleet Leviathan ever. You help Sergeant Carleon and his allies purge the Tyranid infestation on Baal Secundus (one of Baal’s twin moons).

Elsewhere, there’s a Skirmish Mode in which you can pick to play as either the Blood Angels or the Tyranids. You get to create your own armies for battle, selecting from the likes of the Sanguinary Priest, the Librarian Dreadnought, and the Hive Tyrant. There are over 60 abilities and 50 weapons.

And, as you’d expect, there’s live and asynchronous multiplayer, with hotseat modes available (asynchronous multiplayer is only on PC).

In the absence of gameplay, here are some screenshots that give us an idea of ​​what to expect: