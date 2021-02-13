Warhammer 40,000 Battlesector publisher Slitherine has released three gameplay videos of the turn-based strategy game – and it looks like a decent stab at mirroring the tabletop.

The three clips, below, show off a decent chunk of gameplay. There are typical turn-based features here, with the Blood Angels chapter of the Space Marines taking on the Tyranids with movement set out on square tiles.

Battlesector is described as “battle-scale”, and based on the gameplay what we have here is a scale bigger than leading turn-based strategy game XCOM, but smaller than the likes of Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon. To me Battlesector looks like around 1000 points worth of units in the tabletop game, give or take 500. This means hero units should play a big part in the tide of battle, which I think is a good thing.

The visuals look a little bland to me, and the audio could do with beefing up (those plasma incinerators are a little too pew pew for me, and I really need the bolters to shred). The gameplay doesn’t show this, but you can zoom up close to get a better look at the models – something I used to love doing in Dawn of War. I’m a little worried the game lacks a bit of punch (something a Warhammer 40,000 game really shouldn’t), and I fear a game with just two playable factions could get dry quickly.

But there are mechanics here I’m looking forward to getting stuck into, including the momentum system. Here, every attack gives the Space Marines momentum points, which reward you for playing as per your faction’s ethos. In the case of the Blood Angels, momentum is granted for fighting up close and personal. This makes sense given the chapter’s Black Rage. These points can then be spent on bonus action points or upgrades.

Cautious optimism, then. Developer Black Lab Games has pedigree with the superb sci-fi tactical game Battlestar Galactica Deadlock, so my fingers are crossed. Expect a PC release in May 2021 and console versions to follow.