It was also shown during the Nintendo Direct Wargroove 2 with a trailer containing the release date for the sequel to the excellent turn-based strategy by Chucklefish and Robotality, which seems to evolve the good base of the progenitor further forward through various improvements.
Announced with a trailer for PC and Nintendo Switch last March, Wargroove 2 will be available from October 5, 2023we therefore learn from the new trailer, arriving on PC and Nintendo Switch at the price of 19.49 euros.
The game is based on a new story that transports us to the shores of Aurania, where an ambitious faction has discovered ancient and powerful relics that could lead to catastrophic consequences.
What’s new in Wargroove 2
With a cast of new commanderseach characterized by their own different skills and personalities, we therefore find ourselves carrying on a great war battle after battle, using new units, new commanders and different vehicles.
The story is new, as is a good part of the cast of characters, in which new and original commanders stand out, each characterized by a certain personality and a specific Groovesthe special power that can be activated in battle.
These skills will have different uses through a Groove system completely revised for this sequel, which therefore introduces different variations to the gameplay. In addition to the single player campaign, there is also cooperative and competitive multiplayer, online and locally.
