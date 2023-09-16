It was also shown during the Nintendo Direct Wargroove 2 with a trailer containing the release date for the sequel to the excellent turn-based strategy by Chucklefish and Robotality, which seems to evolve the good base of the progenitor further forward through various improvements.

Announced with a trailer for PC and Nintendo Switch last March, Wargroove 2 will be available from October 5, 2023we therefore learn from the new trailer, arriving on PC and Nintendo Switch at the price of 19.49 euros.

The game is based on a new story that transports us to the shores of Aurania, where an ambitious faction has discovered ancient and powerful relics that could lead to catastrophic consequences.