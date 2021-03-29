Currently there are not many games as a service with the level and quality of updates as Warframe has, and thanks to this, it is that players continue to enjoy it. The developer studio Digital Extremes, recently confirmed that the Warframe update for Xbox Series X / S will arrive in April, complemented the experience for all those who play the title in the new generation of Microsoft.

As recounted Gamingbolt, the optimization patch for Xbox Series X / S will arrive sometime in April, yet to be confirmed. The studio has had quite busy months with its video game, since last August it launched its last major expansion called “Heart of Deimos”, and later in November it released the version for PS5. Xbox Series X / S players were left wanting more information about the launch for the platform, but today the doubts are already settled.

Warframe Xbox Series X / S update coming in April

Digital Extremes has confirmed that the optimization patch for Xbox Series X / S will arrive sometime in April, considerably improving the characteristics of the title. The game will run at 4K and stable 60fps on Xbox Series X, while it is still a mystery if it will run in the same way on Xbox Series S. We will have to wait for the official launch information to see if more details are delivered about it.

Recall that Warframe is currently available for Xbox One, PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch and PC. Furthermore, the developers have confirmed that they intend take the video game to “other devices”, so it would not be a surprise that in the future we see a version for smartphones.