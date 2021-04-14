There has been talk for a long time about the improvements that the Digital Extremes game, Warframe, was going to bring to the new hardware. The last thing that was known is that they would arrive in April, and under the circumstances, many were waiting patiently. The countdown is over, because those Warframe Xbox Series X / S Enhancements Now Available. And it has been made to coincide with the arrival of another great and long-awaited update, which includes the Call of the Tempestarii campaign.
Whether for one issue or another, it’s a great day for warframe and its community of players. Without a doubt, those with new generation hardware, be it an Xbox Series X or an Xbox Series S, will enjoy the game to a new level thanks to the improved resolution, the improved framerrate or the new visual improvements. To account for this, it has been published in the Warframe Youtube channel a trailer showing the improvements in this version.
Bullet Jump to the next generation on Xbox. Bigger, better, and more beautiful than ever, we’re excited to introduce an immersive experience with improved rendering, dynamic lighting, improved load times, and a fleet of other updates. Available now in conjunction with Update 30: Call of the Tempestarii!
Warframe Xbox Series X / S improvements they are already available and bring interesting news. The first thing would be to describe that thanks to this improved version, Xbox Series X users will be able to enjoy Warframe at 4K and 60fps. However, in addition to this basic improvement for these hardware, work has been done to deliver a new dynamic lighting engine, better rendering and improved load times.
And it is precisely the lighting and rendering that are the protagonists of giving a sensation of notable improvement compared to the previous generation. Far from falling into the string of basic improvements, affecting resolution or reaching up to 120fps, from Digital Extremes they have wanted to give a feeling of a new generation applying important visual improvements. Now these features seem common on the Xbox Series X and Playstation 5, No details have been provided on what the enhanced features are on Xbox Series S. We could assume that your goal will be 60fps at 1440p, offering the same visual enhancements for lighting and rendering as well.
Now, if there is something that motivates you to return to Warframe, it is not only that the Warframe Xbox Series X / S Enhancements Now Available . Rather, a new series of missions is added within the Call of the Tempestarii update. Warframe is available as free-to-play on Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch consoles, as well as on PC.
