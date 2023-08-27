Many announcements related to the free-to-play action Warframes made by development studio Digital Extremes during TennoCon 2023, featuring gameplay from the new story arc Whispers in the Walls the addition of cross-save and many other news.

The news

Lots of new things coming to Warframe

The first announcement was the one relating to the launch of the Heirloom Collections, designed to celebrate 10 years of the game. This is a limited edition pack that includes unique skins for Frost and Mag designed by Mynki, the game’s first art director, along with a new customization class, Signa.

The highlight of the event, however, was the gameplay of Whispers in the Walls, the new narrative arc of Warframe that will be released this winter. Digital Extremes has promised that it will introduce a new cinematic narrative line and will answer some of the questions that gamers have been asking since the launch of the game.

Then we briefly talked about Abyss of Dagath, a seasonal update that will introduce the 54 frame, Dagath, characterized as a Faceless Rider, whose past we will learn during the game. In combat, the player will be able to wield a sword or a whip.

An important announcement of the evening was that of the introduction of the Cross Save function, which will be released in 2023. It will allow players to carry the progress made on the various platforms on which Warframe is present. This is a highly requested feature by the community, as well as particularly useful given the arrival of the mobile version of the game, scheduled for 2024, of which the iOS version is already bookable.

But it doesn’t end here, because two other very important announcements were made during TennoCon 2023: the first is Warframe: 1999, the major expansion scheduled for 2024 which was shown with a teaser. It promises to take players back to basics, offering the classic hack and slash action of the series. Note that the teaser is accompanied by a song by Nine Inch Nails, which actually sound very 90s.

Finally, Soulframe was shown, which we talked about in a separate news story.