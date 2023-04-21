Warframes is greatly enriched with the next arrival of The Duviri Paradoxthe new expansion of the game which is shown here in a new cinematic trailer and narrative.

Waiting on all platforms the April 26, 2023the addition to the famous Digital Extremes MMO introduces a new story and various other contents, including gameplay mechanics and other new elements compared to the original structure.

In the new trailer, we see a sort of narrative introduction that prepares us for the events that will be staged in the expansion and its particular atmospheres.

Among the novelties that will be introduced with The Duviri Paradox there are elements inspired by roguelikes, which join the typical Warframe structure by creating new rather particular game activities. Newcomers to the MMO will have the choice of starting their journey as a Drifter in The Duviri Paradox or booting through the main portion of the game normally, with their own Warframe.

In any case, it will be possible to take part in both components of the game. For those who are already in Warframe, the specific quest for Duviri Paradox will be inserted into the Codex, with Duviri making his presence in the star map after the update on April 26th.

Duviri presents itself as a world semi-destroyed by the Void, the fourth open world explorable within Warframe, characterized by strange floating islands dominated by Dominus Thrax. Last December, the game got cross-play between PC and console.