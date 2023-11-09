Warframe developer Digital Extremes has confirmed a “number of” layouts at the studio resulting from the closure of its publishing division. It’s also announced it’ll no longer be publishing free-to-play online action-RPG Wayfinder following the closure, and that full control of the property will return to developer Airship Syndicate.

In a statement provided to Eurogamer after news of layoffs at the studio was broken via PC GamerDigital Extremes wrote, “We can confirm we have made the difficult decision to cease operations of our external projects division.”

“We have had to say goodbye to a number of hardworking and highly valuable team members as a result,” the statement continued, “and we’re working with Airship to transition full control of Wayfinder to them in the coming months.”

Digital Extremes announced it would be publishing Wayfinder in December last year.

Digital Extremes has not disclosed the number of employees impacted by today’s job cuts or the reason behind its decision to cease operation of its publishing arm, and Airship Syndicate is yet to publicly comment on the move. Airship and Digital Extremes announced their publishing partnership late last year, and Wayfinder entered into early access this August, albeit to a mixed reception.

News of layoffs at Digital Extremes comes in a year that has seen heavy job losses and studio closures across the games industry. Fortnite maker Epic Games recently cut 830 jobs, and 2023 has also brought layoffs at Destiny 2 developer Bungie, Sega, Team17, Microsoft, Take-Two, Riot Games, EA, Twitch, Meta, Unity, Ubisoft, CD Projekt, Roblox, and Amazon.

Layoffs at the struggling Embracer Group have been particularly widespread since the company saw a massive $2bn financing deal fall through in May. Embracer has so far cut jobs at Tomb Raider developer Crystal Dynamics, Pinball FX developer Zen Studios, Mythforce developer Beamdog, and others; it’s also shut down Studio Onoma (formerly Square Enix Montréal) and Saints Row developer Volition, and is reportedly looking to sell Borderlands studio Gearbox. TimeSplitters studio Free Radical is also said to be facing closure.