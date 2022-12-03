Warframes finally supports the cross play between PCs and consoles, which means that users of one platform will be able to play online together with owners of a different system, to the full advantage of matchmaking. The cross-savehowever, is not ready yet.

Announced in July 2021, Warframe cross-play stands as a feature of great importance, especially for this type of product, but will remain optional: players will be able to decide whether or not to face challengers from a different platform, clearly indicated with an icon next to their name.

“Warframe has always been a game that is more fun to play with friends, which is why we launched cross-play support at such an incredible time for us,” said Digital Extremes COO, Sheldon Carter.

“Together with our partners we have managed to tear down the walls that prevented our users from experiencing the exciting Warframe experience from the perspective of one big community,” continued Carter.

Through cross-play, players on any platform will be able to chat, join teams, and meet other Tenno at facilities and dojos. However, Digital Extremes has specified that VoIP chat features will only be added at a later date.