Warframe, Digital Extremes’ free to play, will receive a new expansion known as “Angels of the ZarimanThe development team shared a concept art image, which you can see below.

The new expansion was unveiled by the development team through a live stream and subsequently through the dedicated social channels. As indicated, Angels of the Zariman is a “direct sequel” to The New War, a recent expansion of Warframe.

Art work by Angels of the Zariman, expansion of The New War

It has not been indicated how much this new expansion will be available within Warframe. Angels of the Zariman is expected to arrive “soon” as part of the free to play 31.5 update. For now that’s all we know about the exit date.

Via social media, it has been said that Angels of the Zariman will include “a new mission, a new Warframe, new game modes and more”. Furthermore, it was indicated that “cross-play and cross-save are top priorities for 2022 “.

In our preview of The New War we told you that “The New War is clearly an extremely curated expansion, which seems to really want to push the accelerator of the narrative by fielding events that are more structured than ever and capable of upsetting what happened in the past. It is difficult to say how much the users will appreciate it and how much more “playful” high-level extra content will correspond to all this care, however it is undeniable that the effort of the Digital Extremes to offer something significant is remarkable. “