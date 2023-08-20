After years of experimenting with unmanned vehicles, the US Army finally wants to place orders for robotic tanks in the near future.

WASHINGTON – After years of experimentation, the US Army plans to introduce a whole family of unmanned combat vehicles to increase the firepower of infantry and armored brigade combat troops. Now the US Army is on the verge of awarding contracts to suppliers for Phase I of the Robotic Combat Vehicle (RCV) program, an Army Contracting Command official said breaking defence informed.

Four vendors are to be selected for the development and construction of a prototype and an easily transportable robotic platform. Winners will be judged on performance and design maturity in a first phase, and a single vendor will be selected in the first quarter of 2025.

USA wants to use more robotic tanks in the future

The idea behind the RCV project is to provide the US armed forces with a family of unmanned and configurable robotic platforms. From a warfare perspective, the RCVs would provide commanders with multiple deployment options to combat enemy maneuvering forces and allow simultaneous attacks in multiple areas without endangering soldiers. The program includes the procurement of light (RCV-L), medium (RCV-M) and heavy (RCV-H) unmanned ground vehicles. The RCV-L is intended to be an expendable weapon system, meaning its destruction in combat is expected and acceptable.

A single light unmanned ground vehicle should be able to combat light to medium armored threats and carry deadly capabilities such as self-defense systems, anti-tank guided missiles or recoilless weapons. In addition, it should be able to be transported by helicopters. A medium RCV should be able to be carried by a C-17 and be equipped with onboard weapon systems capable of engaging all known enemy armored vehicles. The heavy RCV should be just as survivable as a manned system.

A first prototype has already been completed

In cooperation with Clemson University, the US Army has already developed an all-terrain, high-speed, unmanned ground vehicle called the Deep Orange 14. The prototype is to be used for reconnaissance in cities and in the event of natural disasters. It’s capable of sensing and navigating unfamiliar and difficult terrain, and its critical functions and autonomous algorithms can plan missions, gather information, and update maps, according to Clemson.

The developed vehicle will now be used by researchers to collect data and demonstrate the capabilities of the algorithms. It is a research prototype and will not be used directly by soldiers. But it does allow research into various aspects of future military vehicles, Chris Paredis, Clemson Chair in Systems Integration, told the magazine breaking defence.

US Air Force Tech. Sgt. Johnny Rodriguez walks alongside the Ghost Q-UGV Unmanned Ground Vehicle, also known as the Robot Dog, during an Advanced Battle Management System exercise at Nellis Air Force Base September 3, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. © Tsgt. David W. Carbajal/Planetpi via www.imago-images.de

Automatic and unmanned weapon systems are already in widespread use

Existing mobile robot systems on the ground are mainly used for special military tasks. For example, small remote-controlled vehicles are used to eliminate improvised explosive devices and for certain surveillance tasks. In Iraq, around 8,000 remote-controlled robots have been used in around 125,000 operations. In 2012, Lockheed’s first fully autonomous ground support vehicle was deployed to transport supplies from bases to various outposts in Afghanistan. Unmanned drones are also used for attacks.

There are always mistakes. For example, a drone attack in Kabul two years ago caused a stir. Ten civilians were killed. After initially claiming that the attack was necessary to prevent an attack by the IS terrorist militia on the troops, the Pentagon later admitted that the US drone attack before US troops withdrew from Afghanistan was a tragic mistake . (papel)

Rubric list image: © Tsgt. David W. Carbajal/Planetpi via www.imago-images.de