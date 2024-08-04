Underground fighter Lebedev: Russian Armed Forces destroyed a warehouse with Ukrainian Armed Forces technicians at the airfield in Chuguev

Russian servicemen destroyed a warehouse with ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) that was discovered at the airfield, as well as enemy manpower in the city of Chuguev in the Kharkiv region. This was stated by the coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground Sergei Lebedev, citing data from his sources, reports RIA News.

“Around 23:00, there were four landings in the city of Chuguev. According to the resistance, a warehouse with ammunition and equipment was raided at the airfield. A large group of Nazis was also destroyed,” Lebedev specified. According to him, the force of the explosions was such that they were heard in Kharkov.

Earlier it became known about the attack of Su-34 on the ammunition depot of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the Ochakov area. The strike on the hangar was carried out by a full set of FAB-250. As a result, Ukrainian troops lost the ability to strike civilian targets in Crimea.