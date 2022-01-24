Mazatlan, Sinaloa.- A cellar which is located behind the “Furamaz” soccer field behind the UAS Sports Center in Mazatlán, Sinaloa, it burned Monday morning.

The report mentioned about an ihuge cloud of smoke that could be seen a few hundred meters away and that it had been caused by a fire in a warehouse behind the building, mobilized the emergency services.

Workers from the Parks and Gardens area of ​​the Mazatlán City Council who were carrying out their work inside the nearby sports fields noticed the cloud of smoke that began to come out of the interior of said warehouse and proceeded to try to suffocate the flames.

Elements of the Mazatlán Fire Department went to the site and fortunately the municipal employees had already controlled the situation with the support of personnel from the Mazatlán Aquarium and announced that there was no longer any danger in the place.

Warehouse where homeless people live in Mazatlan is burned | Photo: Discussion

It was reported that homeless people live in the place and they had accumulated materials such as wood and garbage which caused the fire to spread immediately.

Fortunately there were no people inside, it was only commented that unfortunately a cat that was inside lost its life.