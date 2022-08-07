Years ago, there was a never-released Warcraft point and click adventure developed by Blizzard that went online thanks to a leak. The game was complete, but the cutscenes were low quality, heavily compressed, with the audio not perfectly synchronized and some totally missing from the game. After years of work, someone has remastered everything, removing the problems and making the experience more usable, for a real milestone in videogame history.

Modder DerSilver83 recently released version 1.0 of Warcraft Adventures Cutscenes Remastered Project. The mod contains 20 fully remastered scenes, including two that did not exist in the game leak but later appeared in another DVD leak.

There is a lot of work behind this mod. As it appears from the video, DerSilver83 has manually removed the artifacts due to compression and repainted everything frame by frame. Continuity issues have been fixed and new transitions have been added. All audio is in sync and played at 12fps as expected.

The work lasted six years, and version 1.0 is the official release of the mod. Obviously it has been made available to everyone, while the game must be sought in the maze of the web.

Source: Kotaku