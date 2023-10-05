













First of all, we had the opportunity to talk with Justine Hamer, Senior Artist and Brendan Farrel, Senior Game Designer, from Warcraft Rumble. They answered each of our questions about this long-awaited release that we now know will be released on November 3, during the long-awaited Blizzcon.

Finally, the basic idea of ​​the game is that you use a type of mini-pieces with very particular characteristics which will be used to confront other characters, players and others. There are Raids, dungeons and many things that will really remind you of the world of WoW. In other words, it is very clear to whom this project is aimed.

Likewise, there are very specific details that you should know, especially because it is a game as a service for mobile phones and, at the end of the day, they do not force you to spend on it, although there is also the opportunity for you to do so.

What you should know about Warcraft Rumble

The first 5 minutes of gameplay are key, especially when we talk about mobile titles

“The first 5 minutes of the game are for learning the key mechanics of the game. From there you have to place the figures and then see how they move automatically. Their behavior is predictable. The way the figures attack, advance or defend themselves, those who play will understand all this”Declared Brendan Farrell.

Finally, the trick is for the players to understand how it works Warcraft Rumble in the fastest and most concrete way possible, especially because you have a rock, paper, scissors system that influences the fights that occur between the minifigures that come to life when a game starts.

On the other hand, Justine tells us that the biggest decision you make during the tutorial is to choose your leader, since this can change the way you play this mobile title. Let’s say that each leader has a specific ability that greatly influences how you build your deck.

Technically, the development team made a real effort to make it as easy as possible for people to learn the game and understand all the phases and how fun the experience can be.

What’s behind the art of the game?

The visual presentation behind Warcraft Rymble It is certainly attractive and fun. It greatly respects the base that already exists, but manages to adapt it to a type of toys that will make you want to use it for many games. But how were they born? What was the pattern?

The development team managed to make animations for each of the figures and make them look really attractive while fighting. This also generated a kind of balance between so much chaos and very precise details.

To this we must add that each of the scenarios, clearly inspired by World of Warcraft, They feel alive, full of life, and the effects help the player better understand what they are experiencing.

In the words of Justine Hamer, this will be a feast that players will be able to see on the screens of their mobile devices and that is the important thing.

There is no Battle Pass, but there are many unlockable items

At least for now it is confirmed that Warcraft Rumble you won’t have a battle pass or some kind of premium pass that you have to invest in. The game is not planned any other way than that you experience it for what it is. The joke, according to what Brendan Farrell said, is that you enjoy the content.

Now, what is in Warcraft Rumble They are mechanics that give rewards to players. For example, you can get something for participating in competitions and that is not paid content.

A lot of emphasis was placed on this last section which tries to ensure that you are not forced to pay for something that you can play and obtain. What do you think you can do in Warcraft Rumble? Will you dare to play it when it comes out? Don’t forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

