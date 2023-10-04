













Warcraft Rumble will be released in the middle of Blizzcon this November 3









That’s right, Blizzard’s strategy and action game for mobile devices with Android or iOS will premiere on November 3 during one of the most anticipated events of 2023, that is, Blizzcon.

In this video game, both the Horde and the Alliance will gather around a little machine that will give life to small versions of the famous heroes and villains of the series in a combat of strategy and unbridled battles.

“Warcraft Rumble is a joyful (and mobile!) manifestation of Azeroth’s greatest hits, lovingly created by a team with deep roots in the Warcraft universe.“said John Hight, general manager of the Warcraft franchise.

Don’t lose sight of the fact that this is the first Warcraft developed from scratch that is designed strictly for mobile devices in which you can create small armies with those characters that have accompanied the series for many years.

Source: Blizzard

Warcraft Rumble will offer experiences for all types of players

It is worth noting that Warcraft Rumble comes with several game modes designed both for those players who only have a little time to play and those who are looking for a fight in PVP.

You will also have raids, dungeons and other challenges that will test you in a really attractive challenge, especially if you are a fan of that entire WoW universe.

Source: Blizzard

Now Blizzard will give away plans for the minis so you can recreate them on a 3D printer. During Mini Mondays, week by week, a new family of minis will be released as well as tips for learning how to handle them.

Additionally, players who complete the tutorial within two weeks of launch will receive a set of four mecha-themed items to customize the in-game appearance of both their profiles and armies.

