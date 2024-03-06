













Blizzard Entertainment once and for all revealed the premiere date for Season 4 of Warcraft Rumble and it is March 6, 2024. Players will meet the Witch Doctor on that day as well as additional emotes and a series of updates and improvements.

The company decided to give a few details about what can be expected from the character mentioned above, which is quite useful and is the main novelty of the next wave of content.

In Season 4 of Warcraft Rumble The Witch Doctor has a channeled lightning attack that causes enemies, upon death… to literally explode!

Blizzard recommends players pair him with another tank-type character who is on the front lines of combat.

The idea is to use the Witch Doctor to attack from afar and serve as support, not to fight directly, since that would be a complete waste.

The fact is that when enemies explode they cause damage around them. That is the result of the Curse that this character resorts to in Season 4 of Warcraft Rumble.

But not the only trick he knows, as he can increase the defense level of his allies' shields.

Without leaving aside the Bloodlust potions. Also new this season is that there will be a new PvP (Player vs. Player) rotation.

The rotation mentioned above changes the type of tower, enchantment and modifier. Blizzard Entertainment also revealed that it will increase PvP rewards, EXP gems, and Heroic Campaign victories.

Fountain: BlizzardEntertainment.

The video that accompanies this note better details what we told you about Season 4 of Warcraft Rumble. The infographic shared on Twitter also summarizes what is relevant about the Witch Doctor.

