Regarding the first is Emperor Thaurissan, ruler of the Dark Iron clan. In this way, the lineup of leaders of the Roca Negra family is complemented, which will most likely please fans.

Emperor Thaurissan stands out for his mastery of fire and earth in Warcraft Rumble. That is why it is a very complicated rival, since it not only has short but also long range.

An attack that he especially uses to attack his opponents from a distance is the Lava Spike. With this he can burn enemies who are far away and certainly physically damage them. Especially to those who are not cautious and think about approaching and attacking him.

A good idea is to complement the above with talents that enhance fire powers. But as we mentioned before, the emperor is not the only thing that will arrive with the third season of Warcraft Rumble.

Likewise, a new Tower of Judgment design will arrive. This is inspired by the legendary paladin armor from world of warcraft. Fans can still expect updates to the PvP (Player vs. Player) mode.

Other things to expect from the third season of Warcraft Rumble It is changes and improvements in balance.

The preview in this note highlights the key new features and modifications that will come to this Blizzard video game.

When it comes out this season there will be an update to certain features, such as a new set of randomized maps to PvP mode; and Charms, an unprecedented system of modifiers for these games.

