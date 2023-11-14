













Warcraft Rumble promotes the fight of the century between Cibernético and Rodrigo “The Judge” Goes in the most entertaining way possible









The first is a consecrated member of professional wrestling in Mexico, while the second is an influencer who has been pointing out for several years which personalities have a fake body and which do not. Both will clash heads in a meeting of Warcraft Rumble that you can see in a previous paragraph and that will surely catch your attention due to the great production behind it.

Now, one of the reasons behind this duel is that Rodrigo Goes wants to show everyone that The Cybernetic He is a fake natty, also a fake human… Or rather a machine. This is a challenge between a wrestler and a bodybuilder that will raise eyebrows.

Source: Blizzard

This is a very entertaining way to show you what the new mobile game developed by Blizzard can cause and that many should be playing because of how entertaining it is.

What is Warcraft Rumble?

Warcraft Rumble It is the first game of Warcraft developed for mobile devices. Its design is designed to give an entertaining and irreverent spin to the universe of WoW characters.

In this video game, miniature versions of the creatures, villains, and heroes of Azeroth come to life thanks to the energy of Arcoluz. These pieces will receive your orders in legendary locations from the early years of World of Warcraft.

With over 65 minis to collect and over 70 locations and bosses to test your skills, Warcraft Rumble allows you to assemble and command your own armies to take on a variety of game modes: from a PVP campaign that will take you across the continent, to solo dungeons, quests, PVP modes, and even a heroic campaign!

