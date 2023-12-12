













Warcraft Rumble begins its second season and this is what you should know









Blizzard released a new mobile game during the second half of 2023 called Warcraft Rumble. This title puts you in control of small figures that launch into combat on your behalf and depending on your choice, you will come out ahead.

Now, the first season of Warcraft Rumble and at the moment you read this, the second has already started and we must point out that a new terror will be stalking the skies.

The latest addition to Blizzard's mobile game It is a ferocious Chimera that has the ability to deliver successive blows of poison and lightning. thanks to its two heads.

The Chimera can be unlocked in player versus player and in the guild war chest. This character is very powerful and is a new member of the Beast family. You will see that she does more than “just think with her two heads.”

We also recommend: Review: Warcraft Rumble – Compact and fast to play at any time

Warcraft Rumble: Season Two Additions

According to the information revealed by Blizzard, Warcraft Rumble gets more than a Chimera in the second season.

There is a new Player versus Player map where users will have to show their courage in the mountains of the Arathi Basin valley. To unlock this stage, you need to win battles in PvE and obtain eight seals.

Source: Blizzard

Azeroth gets ice cold in this second season of Blizzard's new mobile game. From December 26 to January 1, players who have at least 25 stamps will be able to claim the FREE gift (Great Admirable, Totally Amazing and Outstanding Gift).

Source: Blizzard

This gift comes with minis, coins, and lots of experience. Additionally, there will be plenty of winter deals that you won't want to miss.

What do you think of these revelations? Excited? Don't forget that we are in Discord and you can follow our news at Google news.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)