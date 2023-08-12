













Warcraft Rumble began to develop with the idea of ​​expanding the world of world of warcraft, but this time we find new mechanics in a particular mobile format that tries to consolidate a new essence of strategy video games.

Everything you need to know about Warcraft Rumble

Here are some important details of Warcraft Rumble:

Minimum requirements for Warcraft Rumble

To begin, we are interested in the technical, it is essential, so it was the first thing we asked:

In LATAM, the most common cell phones are mid-range. What kind of phones will Warcraft Rumble run optimally on?

“We’re working hard to make sure Warcraft Rumble can be enjoyed on as wide a variety of devices as possible!”

The minimum system requirements are as follows:

iOS

iPhone 6s

iOS 13

RAM – 2GB of RAM

Android

CPU – Snapdragon 675 / Exynos 8890

GPU – OpenGLES 3.1

Adreno 612 / Mali-T880 MP12

Android 5.1 (API level 22)

RAM – 3GB of RAM

Obviously, Warcraft Rumble It can be played on more sophisticated operating systems than these. If you need more details, you can find them here.

To avoid toxicity in Warcraft Rumble

2. It seems that Warcraft Rumble It will be a very picky delivery that will allow the development of very particular strategies, it aims to generate a lot of competition, what policies will they handle in this regard? Will they have zero tolerance policies to avoid toxicity between players.

“It is important to us that all of our games provide a safe and fun environment for all of our players, and the same is absolutely true for Warcraft Rumble. We ask all of our players to follow the Blizzard In-Game Code of Conduct whenever they interact with each other in our games..”

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Thus, it seems that we will have the same general code of Blizzard which is actually slightly strict. However, its community is recognized for its flexibility and friendly adaptation.

How will the video game remain unique within the genre?

3. For your particular type of delivery, who do you consider to be your direct competition? What long-term plan do you have to maintain its distinction from other video game installments of the same genre?

“There are plenty of great mobile games out there, but ultimately the main bar for Warcraft Rumble is the one we set for ourselves. Throughout our closed beta, we’ve been working very hard to make sure that the quality of our game matches the vision we have for it. We’ve also been continuously improving and expanding many of the things that make our game unique, including the massive single player campaign. (which now includes a heroic difficulty), the strategic depth of our talents, minis, and families, as well as our dungeons, social features, and robust PvP system.”

In this way, it is expected that the particularities will be maintained and optimized over time.

Warcraft Rumble and World of Warcraft

4. Warcraft Rumble part of the lore of WoW, do you think your delivery will help new players to immerse themselves and get to know the world of WoW better? Could veteran players’ previous experience work in their favor when playing Warcraft Rumble?

“Absolutely! If you’re already a Warcraft fan, you’ll see plenty of familiar faces and places, both famous and infamous and lesser-known classics from Warcraft history. You will be able to use some of that experience in the campaign and when building your army, but we also want to make sure that new players are not at a disadvantage! Warcraft Rumble is actually a great place for new players to immerse themselves in the Warcraft universe and get acquainted with Azeroth and its inhabitants.”

We confirm that no one has to worry, all kinds of players will be able to grow and polish their skills in this new installment.

Source: Blizzard Entertainment

5. What will the game plan look like in the long term? Will there be battle passes? What will the patch update be like?

“We have a lot of exciting things in the pipeline for launch and beyond, and we can’t wait to continue supporting Warcraft Rumble once it’s in the hands of our players around the world. Yes ok we don’t have any current plans for a battle pass, we plan to introduce new content to the game on a regular basiswith new minis, dungeons and more.

It seems that everything is ready for the new installment of Warcraft Rumble.

towards a new horizon

Warcraft Rumble plans to be a dynamic, original and daring installment. His proposal tries to cause a turn in strategy video games. The developers commented that the highlights are the maps, the dungeons, the movement and strategies in real time, in addition, of course, the context of World of Warcraft.

The new installment seeks that players can feel the real emotion of being the mind completely responsible for the strategies, that you do not feel that you are building a puzzle with the pieces provided by chance.

Warcraft Rumblepreviously Warcraft Arclight Rumbletries to modify the expectation of strategy video games and its benefits lie in its mechanical innovations, coupled with the mobility of spaces (maps and towers).

The developers claim that you can be terrible at the game, but you can also grow in it after learning about it. In this way we see that they point to a highly competitive video game and full of details.

Thanks to the open beta of Warcraft Rumble, Various fixes have already been made prior to launch, hopefully more news soon.

