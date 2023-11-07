Warcraft Rumble was launched by surprise on November 3-4, 2023 during BlizzCon 2023 and it seems that it is already paying off, given that it managed to produce 4 million dollars of revenues within four days despite not being available in a key territory such as China.

A refreshing launch

Blizzard wanted to launch the game simultaneously worldwide on November 4th, but then chose to spread it over two days, making it available from November 3rd in some territories.

According to what was found by the company analyses Gamelook, 47% of revenues and 23% of downloads were recorded in the USA. In second position we find Canada and Germany with 6% of revenues and 10% of downloads.

Warcraft Rumble was actually available in early access in some territories for some time, so much so that the final version is 2.0. As it stands, it is producing an average of a million dollars a day in revenue. According to estimates, however, in the first month on the market it should reach 14 million dollars in revenues.

Other data tells us that Warcraft Rumble came first in the game charts free-to-play of iOS in 31 of the territories in which it was launched. Overall it entered the top 10 in 61 territories, including South Korea, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan.

As always, in these cases, it remains to be seen whether Warcraft Rumble will be able to maintain its success in the medium/long term. Much will depend on the level of Blizzard support.