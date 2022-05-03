Blizzard allows us to see Warcraft: Arclight Rumble in action after giving the release date of Diablo Immortal.

Blizzard is determined to bring its great brands to the world of mobile devices, and with the release date of Diablo Immortal already confirmed, today it was the turn of the legendary series of warcraft strategy, which will land on iOS and Android with a curious strategy game reminiscent of Clash of Royale, although with its own style. Is about Warcraft: Arclight Rumblewhich has already been seen with a fun cinematic and a gameplay trailer that you can see accompanying the news.

The premise of this game, “the first Warcraft designed exclusively for mobile devices”, is to form an army with some of the best-known characters in the Warcraft universe that we can turn to on a board, attacking the opposite side with waves. True to the philosophy of “easy to learn and difficult to master”, Warcraft Arclight Rumble puts us at the controls of miniatures with all kinds of unique powers, among which we find leaders like Jaina Proudmoore or Grommash Hellscream, common troops and powerful spells.

The first Warcraft designed exclusively for mobile devicesBlizzard“More than 70 missions for a player, as well as weekly and monthly challenges in the form of epic dungeons and raids”, the new Warcraft game will give us the opportunity to lead over 60 heroes, villains and other creatures from this fantasy universe recreated as collectible figures, which will level up and improve as we play with them. “Look for lethal synergies or just have a blast forming armies with your favorite characters,” Blizzard highlights in his official statement.

We can play alone or enjoy the competitive multiplayerplus adventures cooperatives and even the option of forming brotherhoods to interact with other commanders. All this, warns Blizzard, with the essence of Warcraft intact. “It oozes Warcraft charisma because it’s the work of a team closely tied to the franchise. Everywhere you look, you’ll find references and items inspired by iconic characters, locations, and events from the Warcraft PC and World of Warcraft strategy games,” they say. .

On the official website of the game we can already discover Abundant Warcraft Arclight Rumble Detailsincluding notes on the design of the maps, the mechanics of obtaining gold, the spirit for collecting all the figures in the game and even the factions protagonists, among which we find outside Horde and Alliance, the Undead, Black Rock and Beasts. Without a specific release date, Warcraft Arclight Rumble will be free.

