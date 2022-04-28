Warcraft Mobile will soon be unveiled by Blizzard, who today announced the official date precise for the presentation of the new game in development, or on May 3 at 19:00.

The announcement came via a tweet from the company, inviting users to tune in to Reveal.Blizzard.com at 19:00 of May 3, 2022 (Italian time), to attend what will probably be a presentation livestream, with the first official reveal of the game.

It is not the first time that there is talk of a Warcraft Mobile: the title has appeared several times among the projects in development at Blizzard and should finally be ready to be presented, however, shortly after the announcement of the release date of Diablo Immortal .

Also the period of the reveal of Warcraft Mobile had been previously announced, but in this case we are dealing with a precise date and a real presentation event confirmed by Blizzard, so we wait to see what it is, seen that now there are really a few days left.

According to reports from Bloomberg journalist Jason Schreier in these hours, it would be one of two mobile games about Warcraft in development at Blizzard for a long time now. The reporter / insider also reported hearing “very positive things” about both projects in question, so we look forward to hearing more at next Tuesday’s event.