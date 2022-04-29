In February of this year, Blizzard announced the entry of World of Warcraft in mobile space.

“Blizzard is planning substantial new content for the Warcraft franchise in 2022, including new experiences in World of Warcraft and Hearthstone, and for the first time all-new Warcraft mobile content for gamers.“Blizzard previously said.

Now, through the official WoW account, we discover that the Warcraft mobile game has a precise date for the reveal.

At 7 pm on May 3rdBlizzard will unveil Warcraft Mobile to the world.

Join us for the reveal of a new mobile game set in the #Warcraft Universe. 📆 May 3rd

🕙 10am PT

🌐 https://t.co/hb3oiYHQrm pic.twitter.com/Tr8zIQmIHp – World of Warcraft (@Warcraft) April 28, 2022



Please, to see this content enable targeting cookies.

Change cookie settings



As for other Blizzard games, we recently found that the development of Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 is progressing well:

“Development on Diablo 4 and Overwatch 2 is progressing well. Company-wide internal testing for Diablo 4 is underway and Overwatch 2’s external PvP mode testing begins April 26, 2022“.

Will you be following the Warcraft Mobile reveal?

Source: Twitter.