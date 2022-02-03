An important element in the financial documents of Activision Blizzard is Warcraft, of which a couple of novelties emerge from the published documents, in particular the confirmation of a Warcraft Mobile and new World of Warcraft content expected in 2022.

Activision Blizzard reported that World of Warcraft continued to perform well in the fourth quarter of the year popularity and number of users connected, in the combination of new and Classic under the same subscription. 2021 apparently marked record results in user engagement on Blizzard’s MMORPG and this will lead to more engagement in 2022.

During this year, several new contents are planned for World of Warcraft and also for Hearthstone, continuing with the somewhat busy schedule for both franchises in question, destined to still represent the fundamental elements of the Activision Blizzard offer.

An interesting novelty, however, is represented by the confirmation of a Warcraft Mobile: this had already emerged several times previously and in particular in the summary on the 7 games in development at Activision Blizzard, which have essentially been confirmed by the publisher with the new documents.

In addition to Diablo Immortal, therefore, Warcraft also seems to have its own mobile adaptation, even if the question is not yet very clear, given that the Blizzard press release speaks of “a completely new Warcraft content on mobile platforms that players will be able to experience for the first time”. It seems to be a new chapter or a spin-off, but we are waiting to find out more. Furthermore, according to how it is reported, it would be ready to be released in 2022, but we are also waiting for more information on this.