In two days there will be the reveal of a new mobile game dedicated to Warcraft, of which practically nothing is known so far. There was, in truth, another Warcraft mobile game in development, which he took from Pokémon GOa rumor confirmed by the good Jason Schreierwho returns to the topic confirming that was deleted.

Also Jez Corden he knew something about it. Schreier took the opportunity to confirm Corden’s tweet, who however wanted to emphasize that this type of Pokémon GO-inspired games do not usually make sparks, so the cancellation would have been an appropriate move.

Can confirm this – the Warcraft Pokemon Go game, one of the two mentioned in my first tweet, was canceled earlier this year. The other one will be revealed next week https://t.co/kJbfVl74ky – Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) April 29, 2022



We will know more about the new mobile title on May 3, therefore: according to Corden and Schreier, however, if he speaks very well internally. Will it meet the same success at the reveal?