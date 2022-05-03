Blizzard just announced Warcraft Arclight Rumble. It is a mobile strategy game that will give players the opportunity to play the role of famous heroes. As we said the game will arrive on mobile devices and its gameplay will be both PvP and PvE.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a mobile strategic action game set in the world of Warcraft. In this case, players will collect a collection of mini characters that come to life on the battlefield to take part in dynamic battles. Players will be able to choose from a variety of modes: single player campaign, fierce competition in epic PvP battles, co-operation and more.

Players will take control of an army of mini and hero characters such as Jaina Proudmoore and Grommash Hellscream. Blizzard promises over 65 Warcraft characters from five playable families: Alliance, Horde, Beasts, Blackrock and Undead.

There is currently no release date yet, but it is already possible to pre-register at this link.

Source: Destructoid