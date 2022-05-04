Warcraft Arclight Rumble is Blizzard Entertainment’s new mobile title to which you can pre-register, so you can access the game earlier than the others. So if you want to have fun alone or in company, just follow some simple steps.

But before going on to explain how to pre-register in Warcraft Arclight Rumble, this is a title set in the Warcraft universe, where you can choose your heroes from 60 characters and start the adventure in a world full of content and missions.

To pre-register to the game to get early access, just follow some simple steps:

Go to the official site

Scroll and go to the bottom of the page

Click on “Pre-Register”

Enter your information

By doing so you will have the opportunity to be invited to the beta of the game which will be available soon.

Warcraft Arclight Rumble is conceptually very similar to Clash Royale, although there are some differences. For example, before throw yourself into the battlefield you will have to assemble your army of Minis. The game will have 60 Minis to collect, and you will be able to move forward by progressing in the rank.

When the match begins, you will have to spend Gold to be able to send the Minis to the battlefield, and each of them will fight the enemies while they are getting more Goldso as to allow you to move forward in the deployment of troops.

The game will have around 70 maps, each with a unique design and which will require a specific strategy to win. In addition, along with the singleplayer and multiplayer modes, the developers will also implement the cooperativeso you can team up with a friend to win all the battles.

For the moment Blizzard has not announced when the game will be released, but we know it will come out for both iOS and Android devices. So there won’t be any kind of exclusivity. Who knows if crossplay will be available at launch.