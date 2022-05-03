Warcraft Arclight Rumble has just been announced by Blizzard for devices iOS And Android complete with trailer: This is the Warcraft mobile experience that has been talked about for some time now, which comes in the form of a free-to-play strategic action.

Simultaneously with the presentation of Warcraft Mobile the official site of the game complete with imagessynopsis and detailed descriptions.

“Warcraft Arclight Rumble is a mobile strategy action game where collectible Warcraft Minis come to life and face off in epic battles,” it reads.

“Whether you choose to play the massive single player campaign or go head-to-head in epic PvP battles, get ready to experience the true meaning of the most hilarious chaos!”

Warcraft Arclight Rumble combines fast-paced action strategy gameplay with significant progression and customization systems. Take on the challenging maps of the epic campaign, with Expeditions and Raids.

Fight with friends in Co-op or against them in PvP and wreak havoc. Collect over 65 favorite Warcraft Minis and build different armies – good strategy is the key to victory!

WARCRAFT ON THE TIP OF THE FINGERS



Take control of an army of Mini to defeat the bosses and characters of the Warcraft universe

Play with iconic heroes like Jaina Proudmoore, Grommash Hellscream and many more

Defeat the enemies of the Warcraft universe in new and familiar environments

Discover new maps and bosses as you venture across Azeroth

COLLECT OVER 60 WARCRAFT MINIATURES AND CHARACTERS



Collect dozens of units and characters from all over Azeroth

Build armies with 5 playable character families: Alliance, Horde, Beasts, Undead and Blackrock

Unlock new skills and upgrade your Minis by leveling them up

A FRENETIC STRATEGIC ACTION THAT CHANGES FROM MOMENT TO MOMENT

