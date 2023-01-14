Blizzard maintains official support for Warcraft 3 Reforged and in the coming days will publish the patches 1.35intended to make various improvements to the game and also add the custom campaignswhich is a feature that users have been waiting for practically since the launch of the game, which took place three years ago.

The reissue of the historic strategic Blizzard was not exactly welcomed by the public, despite the fact that it was a very interesting and awaited project on paper. Various shortcomings and inconsistencies of Warcraft 3 Reforged have led to a rather critical reception from even the most passionate user and the late addition of various features has not improved the situation that much.

In any case, patch 1.35 coming on January 19, 2023 however, it will make the game decidedly richer and more interesting, especially for the inclusion of custom campaigns but also a series of other updates that touch the map pool, adjustments to online rankings, season progress and big changes to the balance.

The inclusion of custom campaigns is probably the biggest addition, because it allows a very deep customization of the gaming experience, with the addition of new stories and elements totally built by the users, significantly expanding the contents and the variety of situations within Warcraft 3 Reforged, which you can learn more about by reading our review.