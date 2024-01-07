Warcraft 2 gets a full remake from a Warcraft 3: Reforged mod, launch trailer

Warcraft: Chronicles of the Second War it is a remarkable project carried out by a group of enthusiasts, which in fact aims at a complete reconstruction of the second chapter through a Warcraft 3: Reforged modwhich in fact constitutes a remake of Warcraft 2.

The idea is to reconstruct the original Warcraft 2 campaign but taking advantage of the graphic style and some gameplay solutions of Warcraft 3, through an extensive Warcraft 3: Reforged mod, as we can also see in the launch trailer.

The video in question concerns the first part of the campaign, entitled “Tides of Darkness” and focused on the Horde.

In fact, the project involves the release of several parts, which should constitute a complete reconstruction of the Warcraft 2 campaign through 17 missionsfocusing on the various factions present in the game.