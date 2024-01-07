Sunday, January 7, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Warcraft 2 gets a full remake from a Warcraft 3: Reforged mod, launch trailer

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 7, 2024
in Gaming
0
Warcraft 2 gets a full remake from a Warcraft 3: Reforged mod, launch trailer

Warcraft: Chronicles of the Second War it is a remarkable project carried out by a group of enthusiasts, which in fact aims at a complete reconstruction of the second chapter through a Warcraft 3: Reforged modwhich in fact constitutes a remake of Warcraft 2.

The idea is to reconstruct the original Warcraft 2 campaign but taking advantage of the graphic style and some gameplay solutions of Warcraft 3, through an extensive Warcraft 3: Reforged mod, as we can also see in the launch trailer.

The video in question concerns the first part of the campaign, entitled “Tides of Darkness” and focused on the Horde.

In fact, the project involves the release of several parts, which should constitute a complete reconstruction of the Warcraft 2 campaign through 17 missionsfocusing on the various factions present in the game.

A real remake in various parts

The cover of the first part of Warcraft: Chronicles of the Second War

In addition to the levels, the Warcraft: Chronicles of the Second War project also includes the presence of intermission scenes in-engine to tell the story through narrative stages, with 1500 lines of spoken dialogue both in the game and in these cutscenes.

See also  The Last of Us Part 3: the plot would already be complete

The team responsible for the project, LoreCraft Designsseems to be intent on completing this work in the best possible way and the features announced are truly remarkable, also considering the presence of a soundtrack that rearranges the original one and various other features.

Among these there are heroic units and also some cameos that will be part of the missions, in order to revive the narrative component of the game, the presence of the classic resources of Warcraft 2 and boss fights also inspired by World of Warcraft in terms of mechanics.

The first part of LoreCraft Designs Warcraft: Chronicles of the Second War is therefore available at this addresswaiting to see how the project will proceed in its entirety.


#Warcraft #full #remake #Warcraft #Reforged #mod #launch #trailer

admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts