Warcraft 2 gets a full remake from a Warcraft 3: Reforged mod, launch trailer

Warcraft: Chronicles of the Second War it is a remarkable project carried out by a group of enthusiasts, which in fact aims at a complete reconstruction of the second chapter through a Warcraft 3: Reforged modwhich in fact constitutes a remake of Warcraft 2.
The idea is to reconstruct the original Warcraft 2 campaign but taking advantage of the graphic style and some gameplay solutions of Warcraft 3, through an extensive Warcraft 3: Reforged mod, as we can also see in the launch trailer.
The video in question concerns the first part of the campaign, entitled “Tides of Darkness” and focused on the Horde.
In fact, the project involves the release of several parts, which should constitute a complete reconstruction of the Warcraft 2 campaign through 17 missionsfocusing on the various factions present in the game.
A real remake in various parts
In addition to the levels, the Warcraft: Chronicles of the Second War project also includes the presence of intermission scenes in-engine to tell the story through narrative stages, with 1500 lines of spoken dialogue both in the game and in these cutscenes.
The team responsible for the project, LoreCraft Designsseems to be intent on completing this work in the best possible way and the features announced are truly remarkable, also considering the presence of a soundtrack that rearranges the original one and various other features.
Among these there are heroic units and also some cameos that will be part of the missions, in order to revive the narrative component of the game, the presence of the classic resources of Warcraft 2 and boss fights also inspired by World of Warcraft in terms of mechanics.
The first part of LoreCraft Designs Warcraft: Chronicles of the Second War is therefore available at this addresswaiting to see how the project will proceed in its entirety.
