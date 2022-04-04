War Russia Ukraine, “frozen assets” prohibitive maintenance costs

The kidnappings of yacht And villas of the oligarchs for Italy risks turning out to be an own goal. The case of a 140-meter sailing ship in the port of Triestebelonging to the Russian billionaire Andrey Melnichenko and that is worth 530 million of Euro. One of the three masts – according to Repubblica – has been dismantled for safety reasons, but now the “Sy A” no longer has a flag or insurance. And therefore it cannot be moved of one millimeter. A big problem for the largest and most expensive of yachts among those to which it is Finance police has put the seals. But the biggest problem is the insurance policy: after the freeze Lloyd’s register canceled the “Sy A” and now to move the boat someone needs to do a new policy, certainly not cheap given the value of the boat. All expenses borne by theState Property Agency who has yet to do a thorough inventory of everything on board.

Attention, – continues Repubblica – all goods are frozen And not seized. And it is no small matter, because the seals on yachts, villas, real estate complexes, luxury cars, have not been put on order of the judiciary but of Ministry of Economy based on European legislation. A measure administrativetherefore not criminal, carried out by the Guardia di Finanza on the basis of a blacklist of magnates close to Putin with the “delivery” of the assets to the State Property Agency. To which passes the ball of the very difficult e very expensive management of this patrimony that must be maintained in the conditions in which it is taken over, pending a possible and future return to the owners who will be (but only after having returned the keys) called to pay expenses. In the meantime, they are at our expense. The State currency of rent them to compensate for the high costs it is incurring.

