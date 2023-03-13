Next week Xi Jinping, fresh from his plebiscitary re-election as Chinese president, could meet Vladimir Putin in Moscow: however, this would only be the first phase of a diplomatic intervention in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine which would then include – according to information gathered by Wall Street Journal – a summit in Kiev with Volodymyr Zelensky. Relations between the two authoritarian leaders are already very strong, to the point that Putin has repeatedly called Xi Jinping a “friend of the heart”, and for this reason the Asian giant had never gone too far in the UN resolutions condemning Russian aggression. At the end of February, Wang Yi, head of Chinese international strategy, arrived in the Kremlin.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has not yet confirmed the meeting: “At the moment I have nothing to say on this matter. As a rule, the announcement of official visits abroad takes place simultaneously, by mutual agreement of the parties. When there will be this availability, we will inform you “. It would be the 40th time in the last ten years that Xi has met the tsar: on the eve of the invasion, last February, Putin flew to Beijing to ask for – and obtain – Chinese support which for now is allowing Russia to hold its own in the face of western sanctions.

Now the Asian giant could offer itself as a credible mediator, after finding openings from Ukraine following the ceasefire requested of both sides on the occasion of the anniversary of the conflict. For the Wall Street Journal, Xi Jinping could extend his trip to other European capitals, to relaunch relations and accredit the country as a force capable of working towards stabilisation.