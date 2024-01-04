Colonel Bretton-Gordon allowed NATO to enter the war with the Russian Federation in Ukraine

Retired British Army Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon allowed the entry of NATO troops into the territory of Ukraine for a war with Russia if the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) faced even greater problems at the front. He stated this in an interview with TalkTV.

He stressed that in this case, the alliance “could go to war with Russia in the next few years.”

The West has done everything [для ВСУ], except for the introduction of its troops. It is possible that if Russia begins to make serious progress, NATO and Western allies such as Australia will have to reconsider their position Hamish de Bretton-GordonRetired British Army Colonel

The United States allowed a provocation in Poland or the Baltic states in order to send NATO troops to Ukraine

At the end of December, former CIA analyst Ray McGovern did not rule out a provocation by the United States to send NATO troops to Ukraine. He referred to the words of one of the experts who stated the possible entry of Alliance troops into the territory of the republic.

The analyst noted that the reason for this could be a Russian attack on one of the NATO countries. In this case, the United States, in order to provoke a direct confrontation, can conduct a false flag operation by attacking the territory of Poland or the Baltic states.

Are they crazy enough to do this to try to avoid complete failure in Ukraine? I would really like to say that this is not so, but I can’t Ray McGovernformer CIA analyst

McGovern also does not rule out that the United States may use nuclear weapons over Ukraine in the event of a military defeat of Kyiv.

In addition, former adviser to the head of the Pentagon, Colonel Douglas McGregor, stated that the United States could deploy missiles in Finland, a NATO country since 2023, in order to provoke Russia into retaliatory action. He noted that Washington intends to turn Finland “into a magnet for attack” by Russia.

The US President said that NATO risks facing threats in connection with the conflict around Ukraine

US President Joe Biden believes that the Alliance may face threats in connection with the conflict around Ukraine. Thus, Biden commented on the massive strike of the Russian Aerospace Forces (VKS) on military targets in Ukraine on December 29.

He called the airstrike the largest since the Special Military Operation (SVO) began, calling on Congress to make efforts to continue sending weapons and US air defense systems to Kyiv.

According to the American leader, the stakes now “go beyond Ukraine.” This, Biden noted, affects the activities of NATO, the security of Europe and the transatlantic relationship in the future. The US President said that Russia is “threatening some NATO allies,” which increases the risks of US involvement in the conflict.

Defeat for Ukraine was predicted in the first half of 2024

Former US Ambassador to NATO Ivo Daalder admitted that Ukraine may lose US assistance in the event of political changes in the country. Against this background, he suggested that Kyiv would lose to Moscow in the first half of 2024.

The imminent defeat of Ukraine was also predicted by Ukrainian economist Alexey Kushch, who noted that the country would not be able to hold out for long without the support of its Western allies. In his opinion, if only its own funds are used, Ukraine will be able to hold out in the conflict with Russia from six months to a year.

NATO says it is difficult to support Ukraine

In November 2023, NATO Assistant Secretary General David van Wiel said that it was becoming increasingly difficult for the Alliance to support Ukraine, but it was not aimed at cutting off assistance.

Van Wiel emphasized that Ukrainians have a much harder time being on the front line than NATO countries, which only help with weapons and money. In his opinion, Kyiv is fighting “at the same time for us,” which is why the cessation of assistance would be “a blow to international security.”