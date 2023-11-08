The European Commission throws open the EU’s entry door to Ukraine and Moldova, recommending to the Council to launch accession negotiations next December, when the 27 leaders will meet for the last summit of the year. In Brussels, as in Kiev, we talk about a “historic” day and we recall the Euromaidan – aka the revolution of dignity, for the Ukrainians – whose tenth anniversary will fall in a few months. “Enlargement is vital for the EU, both geopolitically and economically,” noted President Ursula von der Leyen. «History calls and the time has come to choose a side, with democracies or with autocracies».

Von der Leyen’s message is not intended for either Ukraine or Moldova, which have shown that they have already made up their minds. “Our struggle and our sacrifices are not in vain, our transformation is recognized, our dreams and hopes are coming true”, comments for example the Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. For the first time, in fact, the blue-starred executive has presented a substantial dossier that assigns report cards to each aspiring country, and there are as many as ten. That is Turkey, Georgia, Montenegro, Serbia, Kosovo, Albania, North Macedonia and Bosnia-Herzegovina (as well as, of course, Ukraine and Moldova). Well. Kiev – the same goes for Chişinău – now has a clear path, but the Commission plans a second verification in March 2024 to ensure that the last priority reforms have been completed and only then will the Council be able to start the actual negotiating framework. What does it mean? There are those who consider it to be Byzantinism, a giving (conditional ok) not to say (Ukraine is not ready). But the Commission swears that this is not the case.

“In the report we invite you to proceed, period,” specifies a senior official. «If the Council votes in favor on 15 December, the enlargement team will leave for Kiev and we will start the technical work immediately: we are confident that by March Ukraine will complete the work on the reforms, which are demanding». In detail. Four of the seven priorities have already been achieved. There remain some corrections on the powerful anti-corruption package, on the anti-oligarch rules (regulating lobbies) and on the framework for the protection of minorities, implementing the October indications of the Venice Commission. “But we won’t focus on the use of the Russian language,” assured the official (it’s the thorniest part, therefore essentially a green light).

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Stefanishyna, reached by Ansa, assures that the EU recommendations will be addressed “rapidly” and, at the same time, orders Budapest – with which she has a pending dispute over the Hungarian minority – to have “a constructive approach” . «The latest statements – she warns you – indicate that you are raising the stakes». In fact, unanimity among the leaders will be needed for the approval. However, the news does not end here. The EU executive recommends the opening of negotiations with Bosnia-Herzegovina as well and the recognition of candidate status for Georgia. In this case, however, with caveats, for both. Because Sarajevo and Tbilisi do not show a positive trend in their path to the club and therefore today’s verdict is more of an encouragement than a positive judgment. Here, von der Leyen’s appeal to make a choice is especially valid for them.

And also for Serbia. Which is well advanced in the various negotiating chapters, which have been open for some time, but suffers from the lack of alignment with the EU’s foreign policy (the flirtation with Moscow weighs heavily) and the Kosovo quagmire. The Balkans, if desired, deserve a tailor-made chapter. True Godots of enlargement, on the doorstep for about ten years, they now see themselves overtaken on the right by Ukraine and Georgia; however, the process of entry into the EU is based “on results” and there is little that can be done, without reforms we cannot enter. It is no coincidence that the Commission has today launched a six billion euro aid package along the lines of Recovery, precisely to support the path of the Balkans and instill hope in the populations. The one who is moving away is Turkey. But it’s not a surprise.

